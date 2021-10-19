Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: One injured in 5- vehicle pileup on Rajpura road
Ludhiana: One injured in 5- vehicle pileup on Rajpura road

A scooterist suffered injuries after a speeding car hit four vehicles on the Rajpura road near Arya College for Women on Sunday night. However, the driver of the car managed to escape after the vehicle pile-up
Commuters at the vehicle pile-up site on Rajpura road of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Commuters at the vehicle pile-up site on Rajpura road of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A scooterist suffered injuries after a speeding car hit four vehicles on the Rajpura road near Arya College for Women on Sunday night. However, the driver of the car managed to escape after the mishap.

The injured was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital from where he was discharged after administering medical treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding car coming from the Shri Dandi Swami Chowk side hit another car that led to the pileup.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, said there was a huge rush on the road on account of it being a Sunday. He added that the road witnessed a heavy flow of traffic in the evening as people visited here for street food.

The police said they were trying to trace the vehicle.

