Ludhiana: Only AAP leaders’ names on plaques irk Congress

As the electioneering for bypoll heats up in the West constituency, development works has picked up pace in recent weeks, with several long-pending civic projects finally being inaugurated. However, the celebratory mood has been overshadowed by a fresh political controversy surrounding the names inscribed on the inauguration stones. This move has sparked criticism from the opposition parties, whose councillors’ names have been conspicuously absent. (HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a move perceived as recognition of its grassroots representatives, has been accused of prominently including the names only of its elected councillors on the inauguration plaques of newly completed projects. This move has sparked criticism from the opposition parties, whose councillors’ names have been conspicuously absent, even from projects carried out within their own wards.

Former Congress councillor Mamta Ashu and wife of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is also a Congress candidate for the West bypoll said, “The AAP government is using these plaques to reward its own representatives politically, which undermines the spirit of democratic government.”

The West constituency comprises of 17 municipal wards, of which 10 are represented by AAP councillors and seven by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal. Despite this mix, only AAP councillors’ names appear on the plaques in their wards, sidelining opposition members.

Congress councillor Dilraj Singh of Ward number 54 voiced his displeasure, stating, “It is disappointing to see the exclusion of opposition councillors’ names from the inauguration stones. These projects benefit all residents, irrespective of political affiliations, and recognition should be impartial.”

Additionally, the development push coincides with the campaign trail of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who is contesting the byelection in West constituency, adding a heightened political dimension to the infrastructure initiatives.

Over the past days, multiple projects such as road repairs, park upgrades, and sanitation improvements have been inaugurated across the West constituency.

When contacted, mayor Inderjit Kaur while justifying the move stated, “These development projects were initiated and proposed by Rajya Sabha MP and AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, along with AAP ward councillors and ward in-charges. Therefore, only their names have been inscribed on the inauguration plaques.”

Notably, significant infrastructure works completed include road development funded under municipal corporation Ludhiana, with a total estimated investment of ₹5.72 crore covering nearly 16 km of road.