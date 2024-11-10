Ludhiana: Over 100 water activists join in cleaning Sutlej

The Water Warriors Punjab team led a clean-up drive along the Sutlej River, aiming to spotlight the pollution crisis affecting Punjab’s rivers. Water Warriors Punjab at the river clean-up march to raise awareness about pollution in Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

With over 150 volunteers in attendance, the event saw support from local organisations, including Udyan PAC from Mattewara led by Jaskirat Singh, Shiv Sena Samvadwadi members, Gurpreet Kaur Dhindsa, and students from various educational institutions.

Manjit Singh, a key figure in Water Warriors Punjab, voiced concerns about the rising pollution levels in the state’s rivers. He criticised the government, local administration, irrigation department, and even religious bodies for failing to address this pressing environmental issue. “The pollution in our rivers has reached dangerous levels, yet authorities and influential bodies are turning a blind eye,” he stated.

Singh appealed to the government and administrative bodies, including Ludhiana DC, to take firm action against waste dumping and the flow of untreated wastewater into the rivers. He stressed that Punjab’s rivers are essential for agriculture, drinking water, and local biodiversity, and called for immediate intervention to resolve drainage and pollution issues.