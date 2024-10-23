Ludhiana: Over 16 quintal poppy husk seized, two held

The Ludhiana Rural police arrested two alleged drug peddlers involved in supplying poppy husk in areas of Jagraon and Moga, officials said. The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

They added that police recovered 16.20 quintal poppy husk.

The accused were identified as Gurluvleen Singh alias Garry and Baljinder Singh alias Binda, both residents of Bhinder village in Moga’s Dharamkot, Police booked their accomplice, identified as Jagroop Singh.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said the accused were arrested from Galib Kalan village following a tip-off. Police received information that the accused were in Jagraon to supply poppy husk in an Isuzu D-max vehicle and set up a checkpoint, he said, and added that police seized their vehicle.

The SSP said a case was registered under sections 15, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sadar Jagraon police station.