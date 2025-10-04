Ludhiana: Over 40 schools report damages as officials compile flood loss data

More than 40 government primary schools in the district have reported damages in the aftermath of the recent floods, with classrooms, mid-day meal kitchens, libraries, books, furniture and other basic infrastructure badly affected. The schools submitted their reports as part of the post-disaster needs assessment ordered by the elementary education department. The district has 993 primary schools. Initial assessment suggested that over ₹200 crore was needed for repair works. (HT Photo)

Each school was asked to document the extent of damage. The format required information such as the number of classrooms, enrollment of children, presence of a playground, damage to roofs and walls, fallen trees on buildings, condition of toilets, availability of drinking water, status of water tanks and filtration systems and damages to equipment like computers, blackboards, sports goods and electrical fittings. Schools were also asked to mention the number of days they remained closed, including during the annual monsoon break.

The responses highlight alarming conditions. Government Primary School (GPS), Aggwar Gujjran (Girls), reported damage to two classrooms and its kitchen, citing roof leakages and estimating the need for ₹40,000 for urgent repairs. GPS-Jaipura reported waterlogging on its premises, while several other schools flagged recurring roof leakages and wall cracks.

GPS-Pawa highlighted that nearly 250 kg of wheat and 450-kg rice each were spoiled due to flooding, affecting the mid-day meal supply. In another case, GPS-Chak Kalan reported that a large tree fell on its building, causing heavy damage and leaving an adjacent house dangerously unsafe.

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar confirmed that the department is compiling this final round of reports to ensure that funds are released swiftly. “Grants are to be given. Before releasing them, we are collecting detailed information from every school so that those requiring urgent repairs can be prioritised,” he said.

This is not the first assessment. Earlier, schools had submitted preliminary reports soon after the floods. Based on those findings, the education department had prepared an initial estimate of over ₹200 crore for state-wide restoration. According to the report, as many as 3,856 government schools across Punjab suffered extensive damage, requiring ₹206.68 crore for repair and rebuilding.