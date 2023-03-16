Ludhiana: Over 8k students to appear for SOE test on March 19

As many as 8,835 students in the district are expected to appear for the School of Eminence (SOE) scheme entrance exam schedule to held on March 19. Across Punjab around 1,00,000 students have registered to get admission in the government schools selected under the SOE scheme. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Across the state around 1,00,000 students have registered to get admission in the government schools selected under the scheme .

The last date for registration which was earlier March 10, was later extended to March 15 in order to boost the registrations. Till March 7 only 2,840 students had registered for admissions.

The drive to induct students in all 117 schools, out of which 16 are in Ludhiana, started from February 21 onwards and an online portal was launched for registration of the entrance test.

Sharing the information, district education officer, Harjit Singh said Ludhiana has ranked second among the districts with high registration numbers while Sangrur ranks first with over 9,000 registrations.

He added that it was flagged that the district was lagging behind in the number of students registering for SOE due to various reasons, including lack of awareness. A meeting of school heads of all 553 upper-primary schools was held in view of the same, where they were directed by the education department officials to boost the numbers.

No guidelines regarding the centres

An education department official said even as the scheduled test date comes closer no guidelines regarding the entrance test centres have been issued. He added that the delay will result in less turnout of students for the test.

Selected schools which have students of Class 6 to 12 will focus on providing a better educational atmosphere to the students of Class 9 to 12, the rest of the classes will be discontinued gradually, one class per year.

In these classes, 75 per cent of seats have been reserved for government school students while 25 per cent of students will be selected from the other schools.

The selected schools, includes GGSSS Shaheed-E_Azam Sukhdev Thapar, GMSSS Miller Ganj, GSSS Doraha, GSSS Jagraon, GSSS Sahnewal, GGSSS Khanna, GSSS Mundian Kalan, GSSS Gill, GSSS Samrala, GMSSS Model Town, GSSS Baddowal Cantt, GSSS Division no three, GSSS Jawahar Nagar, GSSS Kadiana Kalan, GSSS Dadhahur, GSSS Sekhewal.

Out of 16 schools, 11 are in urban areas while five fall into rural areas. As per the education department, around 30,000 students will be admitted to the schools under SOE scheme.