Ludhiana: Overturned truck causes traffic snarl for 18 hours

A truck loaded with goods overturned near the Atam Park Police post on Link Road during the early hours of Wednesday, causing massive traffic disruptions across some of Ludhiana’s busiest roads. The mishap, which occurred around 1.30am, left the road partially blocked for more than 18 hours, adding to the misery of commuters under the blazing heat. Incident triggered congestion on key adjoining routes including Bharat Nagar Chowk and Ferozepur Road. (Gurpreet singh/ht)

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, in-charge of the Atam Park Police post, the truck was headed from the bus stand side and overturned after hitting the railing at the edge of the railway over bridge near Atam Park Chowk. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a high-speed car that dangerously overtook him.

ASI Kumar said that, “While the truck driver and his assistant escaped without injury, the overturned vehicle created a major bottleneck.” The Link Road being one of the busiest stretches in the city, the incident triggered congestion on key adjoining routes including Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Dugri Road and Gill Road. Authorities struggled to clear the vehicle from the site due to the constant flow of traffic and heavy presence of passenger buses on the stretch.

“The operation to remove the truck was challenging due to nonstop traffic. The area is a critical junction with vehicles moving towards different parts of the city,” said ASI Kumar.

Throughout the day, commuters were left grappling with long queues, delays, and suffocating heat, as the clearance drive moved at a sluggish pace. Many blamed the poor traffic management and lack of prompt response for the extended inconvenience.