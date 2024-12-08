Ludhiana: PAC awareness drive flags Buddha Nullah, Sutlej pollution

Members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) launched an awareness drive in various parts of the city to highlight the pollution in Buddha Nullah. They pointed out the sources of contamination and called for immediate action to curb the daily discharge of pollutants. PAC emphasised the need for a well-planned and long-term strategy to tackle pollution in Buddha Nullah and the Sutlej River. PAC stressed the interconnectedness of Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah’s pollution with the degradation of the Sutlej River. (HT Photo)

PAC members reiterated their dedication to restoring ecological balance and ensuring environmental sustainability. They stressed that their efforts go beyond temporary fixes and are a part of a larger mission to secure a healthier future. “Sustained action and collective responsibility are important in achieving lasting environmental change,” said a PAC spokesperson.

PAC noted the impact of their ongoing initiatives, which have brought together social activists, industries, and policymakers. While industries have started revaluating their practices and lawmakers are showing an increased interest in environmental legislation, PAC also acknowledged the challenges, including resistance from groups prioritising short-term gains over long-term solutions.

Public participation in cleanliness efforts has increased, with more residents, businesses, and organisations recognising the urgency of the pollution crisis. PAC emphasised the importance of regular monitoring and sustained efforts to address pollution, urging the government, industry, and the public to work together for bringing a meaningful change.

PAC also announced the launch of Phase 1 of the Buddha Darya Padyatra (BDP) initiative. This campaign aims to mobilise public and governmental support, introduce innovative waste management strategies, and raise community awareness. The padyatra will focus on educating people about pollution’s impact and promoting participation in preserving water resources and green spaces.

PAC stressed the interconnectedness of Buddha Nullah’s pollution with the degradation of the Sutlej River. It also called for a comprehensive approach, combining public education, industrial reform, and strict regulatory enforcement, to achieve zero liquid discharge (ZLD) and protect the region’s water bodies.