Ludhiana: Panel seeks civil surgeon’s response on blood bank ‘irregularities’

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has directed the Ludhiana civil surgeon to respond to a complaint over alleged irregularities at the civil hospital blood bank, including the absence of a licence and a designated blood transfusion officer (BTO). Besides the license and lack of a designated blood transfusion officer, the complainant also claimed that one of the two vans operated by the blood bank for blood donation camps hasn’t been registered. (HT Photo for representation)

A local activist had complained to the commission recently, claiming it was mandatory for a blood bank to have a blood transfusion officer and a valid licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. “Without a blood transfusion officer, who is the competent authority to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, the blood bank is jeopardising the safety of people,” said the complainant, Arvind Sharma.

The commission has asked the civil surgeon to file a status report a week before the next hearing on December 17. A senior doctor, who served at the hospital for several years, said that the license was not renewed for the last few years as the blood bank failed to meet the criteria.

Besides the license and lack of a designated blood transfusion officer, the complainant also claimed that one of the two vans operated by the blood bank for blood donation camps hasn’t been registered. He also alleged that the civil surgeon was aware of the matter and hadn’t done anything to address it.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “All our compliance is now fine. We have applied for the license. It has to come from Delhi. We are waiting for it.”

On the appointment of a designated blood transfusion officer, she said, “Our pathologists are fit to work as a blood transfusion officer.”