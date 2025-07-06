Ludhiana: Panel set up to solve biogas plant dispute

Following a prolonged protest initiated by villagers against establishment of biogas plant in Akhara village, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the formation of a joint committee of villagers and experts to resolve the contentious issue. CM Bhagwant Mann addressing the representative of the Akhara Sangharsh Committee during the meeting in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The decision followed a prolonged and determined protest by the villagers, who fear the biogas facility would endanger their environment, health, and farmlands. The announcement came after a high-level meeting held at the chief minister’s official residence in Chandigarh with a delegation led by Gurtej Singh, representing the Akhara Sangharsh Committee.

Addressing the delegation, the chief minister assured that every concern raised by the villagers would be taken seriously. “The joint committee will thoroughly examine all issues and submit its recommendations within a fixed timeframe. The government will act upon those recommendations in the interest of the people,” Mann stated.

He reiterated that no action will be taken without safeguarding the interests of Akhara villagers. “Our government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance for pollution. The plant will only proceed if it complies with all environmental regulations and is entirely pollution-free,” Mann added, firmly ruling out any compromise on pollution norms.

The chief minister also warned that strict action will be taken against any entity violating the rules. As an example of community consensus, he cited the biogas plant at Ghungarali village, which was established with full consent of the locals. Representatives from Ghungarali were also present at the meeting and shared positive experiences of the plant’s operations, emphasising that community cooperation was key to its success.

The protest at Akhara village has been ongoing for months, but it reached a flashpoint on April 26, when police attempted to remove demonstrators from the plant site in an early morning crackdown. The villagers — including women, elders, and children — resisted with resilience. Despite tear gas, water cannons, and detentions, the protestors regrouped and reclaimed their protest site in a dramatic comeback that grabbed statewide attention.

In a powerful message of dissent, the villagers also boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as a statement against the biogas project.