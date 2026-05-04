Ludhiana: Park neglect: traders knock at rights panel door again

The Gol Market Market Committee on Sunday wrote to the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, alleging that park in the vicinity has remained without upkeep or maintenance for the past six months and continues to suffer from poor sanitation, a damaged walkway, neglected plants and unhygienic toilets despite repeated complaints made to the municipal corporation. The Gol Market Committee has written to the commission alleging no upkeep of the park by the civic body for the past six months. (HT PHOTO)

The fresh representation comes months after the Punjab State Human Rights Commission issued a show-cause notice to municipal commissioner Neeru Katyal in March, asking why penal action should not be recommended for failure to comply with its earlier directions seeking a report on the complaint. The Commission has directed the municipal commissioner to submit a reply before the next hearing scheduled for June 12.

Committee members said no sustained cleaning or repair work had been carried out in the park despite several representations to the civic body. They alleged that the condition of the public space continued to deteriorate, causing inconvenience to visitors, traders and local residents. RTI activist Arvind Sharma, who also runs a shop in the market, said shopkeepers had repeatedly taken up the matter with civic authorities, but their grievances were ignored. “We approached the Human Rights Commission in September last year after all our complaints fell on deaf ears,” Sharma said. “The worst part is that due to poor sanitation in the toilet, the surrounding area is engulfed by a foul stench whenever it rains even slightly,” he added.

Traders said the prolonged neglect of the park reflected poorly on the upkeep of a prominent public space in one of the city’s busy commercial areas.

Repeated calls and texts made to civic body chief Neeru Katyal for a comment went unanswered.