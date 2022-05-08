Ludhiana | Parolee abandons wife at checkpoint, 60g heroin recovered
A parolee, who had been convicted in a drug peddling case, abandoned his wife with 60g heroin at a checkpoint on Kartar Chowk in Shimlapuri on Friday.
The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Kaur of Deol Enclave, Shimlapuri, while her husband Surjit Lal is on the run. The vehicle being used by the accused to smuggle the contraband has been impounded
Inspector Beant Juneja, CIA Staff 2 in-charge, said, “We signalled the driver of a Toyota Innova car to stop at a checkpoint at Kartar Chowk in Shimlapuri. However, the car came to a stop at some distance from the checkpoint. A man alighted from the vehicle and fled, leaving the woman in the car. Heroin was found in the woman’s possession.”
Lal is facing trial in at least five cases of drug peddling, and has been convicted in one of the cases. He was out on parole, and supposed to return to jail on May 16.
A case under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station .
PESCO staffer attempts to smuggle tobacco into jail, held
A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee was arrested for attempting to smuggle tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail on Saturday. The accused had hid the contraband in his shoe.
The accused, Surjit Singh of New Sundar Nagar, was arrested after being frisked by a Central Reserve Police Force personnel. Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said jail authorities said the accused had entered the jail complex to join duty at around 8pm, but was caught at the main gate. A case was registered under sections of the Prisons Act at the Division 7 police station.
-
Chandigarh students find themselves in their element for CBSE’s Class 12 chemistry exam
“Most emphasis was on physical chemistry which I was able to attempt well. Only a few questions of inorganic chemistry were asked. The questions asked for organic chemistry were also relatively easy,” he said. Exams for food production, design and office procedures and practices will be held on Tuesday. Class 10 students, meanwhile, will appear in their science exam on Tuesday.
-
PAU student hangs herself in hostel room
A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Punjab Agricultural University's Hostel 11 on Saturday evening. The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and was in her second year. In her suicide note, the victim apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step. The victim's roommate found her lifeless body at around 5.15pm and raised the alarm.
-
924 police personnel reshuffled in Ludhiana
Days after the transfer of station house officers, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma reshuffled 924 police personnel on Friday night. “While the reshuffle is being touted as the biggest in a decade, the transfer of at least 1,500 more cops is on the cards,” an officer privy to the matter, said on condition of anonymity. Sharma said the cops had been transferred on administrative grounds.
-
PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking ₹21 lakh bribe
A superintending engineer of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding ₹21 lakh bribe from a contractor at the “behest of ministers” for approving a tender for widening a road, the police said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday at the Batala Civil Lines police station after a court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) issued an order to investigate the matter.
-
Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana
A fire broke out in a chemical trader's shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University's Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning. The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.
