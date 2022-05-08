Ludhiana | Parolee abandons wife at checkpoint, 60g heroin recovered

A parolee, who had been convicted in a drug peddling case, abandoned his wife with 60g heroin at a checkpoint on Kartar Chowk in Shimlapuri on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Kaur of Deol Enclave, Shimlapuri, while her husband Surjit Lal is on the run. The vehicle being used by the accused to smuggle the contraband has been impounded

Inspector Beant Juneja, CIA Staff 2 in-charge, said, “We signalled the driver of a Toyota Innova car to stop at a checkpoint at Kartar Chowk in Shimlapuri. However, the car came to a stop at some distance from the checkpoint. A man alighted from the vehicle and fled, leaving the woman in the car. Heroin was found in the woman’s possession.”

Lal is facing trial in at least five cases of drug peddling, and has been convicted in one of the cases. He was out on parole, and supposed to return to jail on May 16.

A case under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station .

PESCO staffer attempts to smuggle tobacco into jail, held

A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee was arrested for attempting to smuggle tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail on Saturday. The accused had hid the contraband in his shoe.

The accused, Surjit Singh of New Sundar Nagar, was arrested after being frisked by a Central Reserve Police Force personnel. Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said jail authorities said the accused had entered the jail complex to join duty at around 8pm, but was caught at the main gate. A case was registered under sections of the Prisons Act at the Division 7 police station.