Ludhiana: Passengers see red over missing fans, dysfunctional water coolers

As temperatures continue to soar, passengers at the Ludhiana interstate bus stand are left to battle the summer heat without basic amenities. Despite the bus stand witnessing hundreds of daily commuters, travellers are being forced to wait in sweltering conditions with fans missing and water coolers non-functional. Taps missing from the water cooler at ISBT in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In the absence of an RO system or filtered drinking water, many are forced to rely on unclean tap water or purchase bottled water from nearby shops. Adding to their misery, the waiting rooms, instead of offering respite, have become stifling due to poor ventilation. On most days, passengers can be seen fanning themselves with newspapers or seeking shelter outside the main terminal to escape the heat inside.

Two broken water dispensers lie abandoned in the female commuters’ waiting room. “The dispensers have been lying idle for months. Passengers are left with no choice but to drink hot, unhygienic water. It’s unbearable to wait in this heat without proper water or cooling systems. The authorities must act immediately,” said Praveen Sohata, a regular commuter.

Kiranpreet Kaur, a college student, stated, “I come here daily to catch a bus. It feels like we’re standing in a furnace. We use newspapers to fan ourselves and still sweat bucket. If authorities can’t fix basic things like water and fans, what are they managing?”

“Previously, the Ludhiana bus stand was managed by private operators, who were responsible for maintaining these amenities. However, the premises are now under the management of Punjab Roadways. Due to budgetary constraints, we are currently working on addressing these issues,” said a bus stand official, wishing not to be named.

Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish said, “Recently, we repaired the dysfunctional fans on the premises along with some water taps and other facilities. Some fans are missing, which will be installed soon.”