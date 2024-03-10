 Ludhiana: Passengers stranded at railway station as farmers block tracks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Passengers stranded at railway station as farmers block tracks

Ludhiana: Passengers stranded at railway station as farmers block tracks

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2024 05:26 AM IST

According to the office of the divisional railway manager, Ferozepur division, as many as nine trains were cancelled across the region; besides, 15 other trains were short terminated/originated and over 22 were rescheduled due to the protest

Strap: As many as nine trains were cancelled, 15 were short terminated and 22 rescheduled

Farmers protesting on railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT Photo)
Farmers protesting on railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT Photo)

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Ludhiana railway station on Sunday after members of various farmer unions blocked tracks at various locations on Sunday for four hours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The members of farmer unions gathered on railway tracks at 12 pm and blocked the traffic.

According to the office of the divisional railway manager, Ferozepur division, as many as nine trains were cancelled across the region. Besides, 15 other trains were short terminated/originated and over 22 were rescheduled due to the protest.

One of the prominent trains, Swarna Shatabdi Express (12030), was rescheduled to run approximately three hours late from its original schedule.

The protest, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aimed to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price.

Different groups of farmers staged protests by sitting on railway tracks at various locations, including Sahnewal, Kila Raipur and Jagraon. As a result of the protest, trains deviated from their scheduled timings, causing harassment to passengers.

Sarjivan Manglani, a passenger traveling from Ludhiana to Gwalior, expressed his frustration while waiting for the Malwa Express, which was running four hours behind schedule. The train, which was supposed to arrive in Ludhiana by 3:05 pm, reached at 7:10 pm. Manglani stated that blocking railway tracks in protest is utterly harassment for thousands of passengers.

“We are harassed, forced to wait for hours at the station due to circumstances beyond our control. Such disruptions not only create inconvenience for passengers, but also affect their schedules and plans,” he stated.

Jeevan Joshi, another passenger intending to travel to Ahmedabad via the SVDK-Jamnagar Express, had to wait more than three-and-a-half hours for the train to arrive. Joshi demanded stern action against people for disrupting and blocking roads and rail tracks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On