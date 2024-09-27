Ludhiana: PAU Club brings home U-21 handball trophy at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

The district-level competitions of season 3 of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan continue as scheduled, with contests happening across multiple sports, including basketball, softball, chess, kickboxing, netball, lawn tennis, badminton, powerlifting, weightlifting, athletics, hockey, handball, football, kho kho, judo, kabaddi, and volleyball smashing. Players in action during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

On Friday, in athletics, the 41-50 age group for girls saw Jatinder Kaur (Raikot) take first place in 100 m and Harmeet Kaur win the shot put event. Nisha Rani topped 800 m in the 51-60 age group, Manjit Kaur won the shot put event, and Arvinder Kaur claimed victory in javelin throw.

In the 41-50 age group for men, Gurpreet Singh won 100 m, Manjinder Singh (Ludhiana-1) won 800 m, Sukhwinder Singh (Samrala) won 3,000 m, Charanjeet Singh grabbed the top spot in shotput, and Simarjeet Singh secured first place in long jump. In the 51-60 men’s group, Arvinder Singh won 100 m, Santokh Singh (Raikot) finished first in 800 m, Kuldev Singh won long jump, Rajvinder Singh won the shot put event, and Phoola Singh topped 3,000 m.

In the 61-70 men’s age group, Jagdev Singh Sidhu won 100 m, Malvinder Singh won 800 m, and Rajinder Singh grabbed the top spot in shot put.

The handball U-21 men finals saw the PAU club team emerge victorious.

In judo, U-21 boys saw victories from Prince (-55 kg, LPU), Abhay (-60 kg), Ishan (-66 kg), Varun Sharma (-73 kg), Nitpreet (-90 kg, BVM School, Sector 39) and Shivam (-81 kg, Baba Isher Singh School). From U-21 women, Ridhima (-44 kg, BVM Convent School), Lakshmi Mishra (-48 kg), Khushboo (-52 kg), Shabana (-63 kg) and Dilpreet (-57 kg) took the first place, with Amandeep Kaur winning the -48 kg category in +21 women’s group, along with Deepika winning in the -70 kg category.

SCD Government College triumphed in the U-21 men’s volleyball smashing finals. In volleyball shooting for U-17 girls, Nankana Sahib’s team won the competition, while Drishti Public School secured the second place.