Ludhiana: PAU gives training to Rajasthan farmers

A group of 50 farmers from Alwar district in Rajasthan visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to learn about advanced farm technologies. The exposure visit, led by director of extension education, MS Bhullar, focused on providing training in mushroom cultivation, farm mechanisation, and various skill development programmes for the farmers. Rajasthan farmers during a training held at PAU in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT)

Associate director of skill development, Rupinder Kaur, highlighted the monetary benefits drawn by farmers, rural women, and youths from PAU’s hands-on training programmes in agriculture and allied fields.

During the visit, extension scientist Lavleesh Garg discussed the increasing popularity of mushroom cultivation as a side business alongside traditional agriculture. He emphasised PAU’s significant contribution to research, development, and recommendations for farm machinery at the national level. The farmers also had the opportunity to explore the research hall of farm machinery and power engineering at PAU.

Expert Prerna Kapila outlined key skill training areas, including crop diversification, water-saving technologies, subsidiary occupations including, beekeeping, mushroom production, food processing, dairy, pig, goat, poultry, and fish farming, etc, and women-related enterprises such as tie and dye, garment embellishment, bakery, and confectionery.