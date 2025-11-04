Ludhiana: PAU honoured with IIRF Education Impact Award

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been honoured with the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) Education Impact Award 2026 for its exemplary role as an agriculture education mentor. Presented by the IIRF during the 8th Industry-Academia Conclave held in New Delhi, the award acknowledges PAU’s contribution to agricultural education, research, and outreach. The award acknowledges PAU’s contribution to agricultural education, research, and outreach (HT Photo)

Vice-chancellor, PAU, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, described the award as a tribute to the university’s vision of uniting science, innovation, and social relevance. He said that the recognition highlights PAU’s dynamic academic and extension model that grows with time, ensuring that students, farmers, and industries advance together.

PAU’s standing is reinforced by its consistent performance and accreditations. It earned an A+ grade from the national agricultural education accreditation board with a score of 3.59 out of 4, and ranked first among agricultural universities of India in the NIRF rankings of 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Over the last five years, 35 students have received the Prime Minister’s fellowship for doctoral research. Over 520 graduates since 2016 have pursued higher studies at more than 100 premier global universities across North America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East, most of them through fully funded programs. Collaborations with universities, including Kansas State, Ohio State, California State, California Davis, Washington State, Yale, Purdue, McGill, Saskatchewan, Sydney and Western Australia continue to expand PAU’s international reach and enrich its research and mentorship ecosystem.