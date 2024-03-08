Ludhiana: PAU honours 19 prominent women achievers on International Women’s Day

Ludhiana Punjab Agricultural University on Friday honoured 19 women achievers from diverse fields to commemorate International Women’s Day in Thapar Hall. The varsity also released a poster depicting this year’s theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.” PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal along with other dignitaries during an event in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and Ludhiana range deputy inspector general of police Dhanpreet Kaur released the portrait compiled by state’s author, Harpreet Sandhu. The event was organised by the varsity in collaboration with Sewa Sankalp Society. He said, “let us focus on empowering young girls,” and emphasised on the need to stand in solidarity with women around the world. The event aimed to mark the significance of International Women’s Day and acknowledge the pivotal role played by prominent women from the district making strides in different spheres, he added.

Kaur said the main objective of the event was to put spotlight on the accomplishments of women who continue to inspire and lead by example. She emphasised everyone must celebrate indomitable spirit and resilience of women. Each woman can fulfil her potential and thrive towards her ambitions, she added.

Padma Shri Rajni Bector congratulated the women entrepreneurs for their achievements in their respective field of work.

Income tax commissioner Rajinder Kaur called for increased representation of women in leadership roles and underlined the positive impact of women’s rights on societies. She also spoke about the property rights of women, economic empowerment and the importance of being financially independent.

The varsity’s registrar Rishi Pal Singh spotlighted the persistent global gender inequalities, citing statistics that reveal the gender pay gap, unequal distribution of domestic work, and the prevalence of violence against women. He emphasised the need for urgent action to end child marriage, close legal gaps, achieve gender parity in leadership positions, and issues related to sexual and reproductive health.

Sandhu read a message of Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora. He congratulated the women who were honoured on the occasion. He said these women were the source of inspiration for others across the country. He emphasised that women play a vital role in building a better society. There is a need to spread message of the theme “Inspire Inclusion- 2024” not only in the city but across the state.

Sandhu said it’s time to change the patriarchal mindset and initiate a collective effort to make the nation a safe and secure place for every women. He recognised the efforts made by women officers, including deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, in rendering their services.

The list of awardees include Padma Shri Rajni Bector, Ludhiana range deputy inspector general of police Dhanpreet Kaur, income tax deputy commissioner Rajinder Kaur, director health services Dr Suman Singh, Manisha Oswal, Dr Vanie Thapar, Dr Lata Mahajan Chinnan, Dr Tanvir Sachdev, Gagan Preet Batra, Dr S K Maan, Nomita Khanna, Dr Harjot Sidhu, Dr Kavita Saggar, Aman Sandhu, Rashmi Bector, Dr Suman Puri and Dr Sandhya Sood.

CIPHET holds 3-day training for rural women

The Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) at the varsity concluded a three-day training programme on “Primary Processing and Value Addition of Cereals and spices” for women to mark International Women’s Day.

The training, held from March 6 to 8, primarily on post-harvest management and value addition. The event involved 50 women beneficiaries from Barnala district.

The programme commenced with the registration of the beneficiaries, followed by an inaugural ceremony.

CIPHET director Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale emphasised the institute’s role in ensuring sustainable livelihood security for rural communities followed by several training sessions.