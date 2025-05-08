Ludhiana: PAU hosts ‘green ammonia’ talk by US-based scientist

The science club and the department of biochemistry at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in collaboration with the United States–India Educational Foundation (USIEF) organised a talk on “Green Ammonia in India: An opportunity to advance sustainability?” by Eric A Davidson, a globally respected environmental scientist, currently serving as a Fulbright-Nehru distinguished senior scholar in India. The chief guest Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, in his introductory remarks, highlighted the potential of green ammonia to significantly reduce carbon emissions and support climate-smart agriculture. (HT File)

Davidson is affiliated with the University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science (UMCES), where he is part of the appalachianl laboratory, a renowned hub for interdisciplinary environmental research. He is the principal scientist at Spark Climate Solutions.

He encouraged the students to apply for Fulbright programmes that support scholars, researchers, and professionals in both countries.

In his talk on green ammonia, Davidson emphasised the critical involvement of nitrogen-based fertilizers in agricultural productivity.

Davidson highlighted that fertiliser production in India is heavily reliant on the use of fossil fuels that leads to high emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. “A new renewable energy technology can produce ‘green ammonia’ for use as fertilisers and fuel, greatly reducing carbon dioxide emissions,” he added. Davidson said that it can also be used to synthesise proteins for human and livestock consumption. Davidson pointed out that several Indian companies have announced plans for green ammonia production, though, significant challenges lie ahead in future adoption. Davidson’s talk was followed by discussion with faculty and students.

Manjeet Kaur Sangha, head, department of biochemistry, acknowledged the vital role played by USIEF in fostering mutual understanding, encouraging innovation, and building enduring educational partnerships between India and the United States of America.

Former PAU scientist feted for humanitarian services

Naurang Singh Mangat, a former PAU scientist and founder of Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram near Sarabha village in Ludhiana, was honoured, for his humanitarian service to homeless patients, in an event held in Mumbai. The event, organised by the Sat Sri Akal Charitable Trust in collaboration with various Sikh organisations of Mumbai, took place at Guru Nanak Khalsa College. A short film highlighting Mangat’s dedicated work was also screened for the audience.Mangat, who served as a professor of statistics at PAU and later worked in Canada at the University of Windsor and Morrison Scientific Inc, has been caring for abandoned and ailing individuals since 2005. For four years, he cycled through Ludhiana and surrounding areas, personally rescuing homeless patients from the streets and providing them with free medical care. In 2009, Mangat established Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram near Sarabha village, where he continues to serve over 1,350 homeless patients. Currently, 225 residents live there permanently, 115 of them mentally challenged and 75 bedridden. All are provided with food, clothing, and healthcare entirely free of cost. With 38 staff members and no fixed income source, the Ashram survives entirely on public donations, covering monthly expenses to keep serving these homeless patients.

Agri varsity holds awareness camp for farmers

The department of zoology at PAU organised a farmer awareness camp at Katani Kalan village in collaboration with the state department of agriculture and farmers welfare, Punjab. Tejdeep Kaur Kler, principal ornithologist and head, department of zoology, PAU, emphasised the importance of birds in ecosystem and conservation of useful birds in agriculture. She said that protecting the environment is vital for maintaining human health, health of ecosystems and overall sustainability of life on earth. Zoologist, Rajwinder Singh, delivered a talk on damage caused and management of vertebrate pests in different agricultural crops. Agriculture extension officer, Raman Chopra, briefed the farmers about different agricultural policies for the benefits of farmers.