Ludhiana: PAU sensitises farmers on stubble burning

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 23, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Farmers’ mobilisation camp regarding crop residue management was organised by the students of final year BSc Agriculture (Hons) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Lalton Khurd village.

The camp held in collaboration with the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare under Rural Awareness Work Experience Program (RAWE) witnessed participation of about 70 farmers.

Kuldeep Singh, professor and head, department of extension education, said today the major challenge was to sustain agriculture production while conserving natural resources at the same time. He said that the department was continuously putting efforts to create awareness among masses through the organisation of various extension activities in the field.

While welcoming farmers, Lakhwinder Kaur, extension scientist, motivated the farmers to shun paddy straw burning and adopt PAU-recommended machinery for sowing wheat crops.

Agriculture officer Dara Singh motivated the farmers to adopt water management strategies at the farm and household level. He also advised farmers to avoid excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides.

Sandeep Singh, agriculture engineer officer, told about in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw. He also dwelt upon subsidiary occupations which should become an integral part of a farm family.

Agriculture officer Parkash Singh acquainted the farmers with various ongoing subsidy schemes of the department and urged them to reap maximum benefit from these schemes.

The farmers interacted with the scientists.

The RAWE students-- Harbhajan Singh, Lakshay, Manjot Kaur and Sehajpreet Kaur also delivered lectures during the camp. Vegetable kits, oilseed kits and PAU literature were also distributed.

Monday, October 23, 2023
