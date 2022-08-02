Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment
A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government.
Students appealed to the government to fill the vacant posts and highlighted the failure of the government in providing jobs to educated youth of the state.
As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.
-
Govt coffers open for promoting sportspersons: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government has kept its coffers open for the development of sports and promotion of sportspersons. “Approval has been given for appointment of medal winners in the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games as gazetted officers in the state government services,” he said. The CM further said the state government will give big prize money to medal winners in international sports events.
-
Man held at Delhi airport while trying to smuggle out foreign currency
An Indian man was nabbed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) by the Central Industrial Security Force while trying to smuggle out foreign currency valued at ₹15.5 lakh by concealing it in spice boxes and between papad packets, officials said. CISF said the incident was reported around 5am Tuesday, when the passenger, who was bound for Bangkok by a Vistara flight was singled out for thorough checking, based on his suspicious behaviour.
-
Swine flu cases spiked in July; don’t panic, say doctors
Swine flu cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed an upward trend in July. Mumbai reported 105 H1N1 cases last month against 21 in July 2021, data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. July's figures have also by a long shot surpassed those in the entire last two years – 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020. Thane city recorded 117 cases while Navi Mumbai saw 16 cases in July.
-
Two arrested for stabbing man to death in northeast Delhi
The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested two persons in connection with a murder in Khajuri Khas area on Sunday afternoon. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast Delhi) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the Khajuri Khas police station received a call on Sunday afternoon informing them that some men had stabbed a person on the road leading from Sherpur Chowk towards Tukmirpur.
-
Enrolment in traditional courses dips in 2020-21, more takers for law & tech: Study
Mumbai: Enrolment in all traditional courses dropped across the state, as per a recent report by the Bombay University and College Teachers' Union. Courses like law and technology, however, managed to attract more students, despite the pandemic. In comparison to enrolment figures in 2019-20, the humanities faculty took the worst hit in 2020-21 with only 1.68 lakh students seeking admission in 2020-21 down from 2.51 lakh in 2019-20—a 33.1% dip.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics