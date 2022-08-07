Ludhiana | PAU students threaten protest against CM

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students continued their protest against the state government, over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, on the PAU campus on Sunday— the 12th consecutive day of agitation.

Babanpreet Singh, a member of PAU Students’ Association (PAUSA), said they would stage a protest against chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is stated to visit the city on Independence Day.

“If the government agrees to our demands, we will welcome the CM,” said Babanpreet Singh.

As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer; 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.

BKU (Sidhupur) extends support

BKU (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal has offered support to the protesting students. In a video message, Dallewal said the farmers’ union would support the protest against the CM on Independence Day in case of non-fulfilment of demand.