Ludhiana | PAU students threaten protest against CM
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students continued their protest against the state government, over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, on the PAU campus on Sunday— the 12th consecutive day of agitation.
Babanpreet Singh, a member of PAU Students’ Association (PAUSA), said they would stage a protest against chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is stated to visit the city on Independence Day.
“If the government agrees to our demands, we will welcome the CM,” said Babanpreet Singh.
As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer; 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.
BKU (Sidhupur) extends support
BKU (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal has offered support to the protesting students. In a video message, Dallewal said the farmers’ union would support the protest against the CM on Independence Day in case of non-fulfilment of demand.
Cops nab driver who stole ₹17 lakh cash from employer
Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from hcomplainant Prakash Raut (51)'semployer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn ₹15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional ₹2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel. Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.
Dharavi migrants take up odd jobs for survival as factories shuttered
Mumbai: Around 250 small-scale factory units in Dharavi have shut down after the Covid-19 outbreak, rendering over 13,000 migrants unemployed. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population density of 2.27 lakh people per sq km. It is home to about 5,000 GST-registered companies, plus many more that are unregistered. CEO of Bhamla Foundation, Meraj Husain, who counsels migrants during weekends said that literate labourers are employed as clerks in offices. The factories that earlier housed factories are now being used as residential premises.
Police quiz Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in connection with assault on property dealer
Kareli police on Sunday took 24 hours remand of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali Ahmad. On Sunday morning, police took Ali from Naini Central Jail to Kareli police station for questioning. The remand period will end on Monday at 10 am. Kareli police station SHO Arvind Gautam said police were questioning Ali in connection with the case registered against him on the complaint of property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu.
Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome
Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109kg category arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra. He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh. He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh.
Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an 'Eat Right' mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods. A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club.
