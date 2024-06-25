Ludhiana: PAU to commercialise surface seeding technology to mitigate stubble burning

With an aim to tackle the stubble burning menace, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has teamed up with two farm machinery manufacturers to commercialise the varsity’s surface seeder technology. PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated the manufacturers for coming forward for the cause of soil health and environment. He reiterated the varsity’s commitment towards eradicating the stubble burning practice. (HT File Photo)

A memorandum of association (MoA) to this affect was signed with GSA Industries (Agrizone), Patiala and Saeco Stips Pvt Limited, Doraha, on Tuesday.

“Insitu management of paddy straw has been termed as a golden process that not only avoids paddy straw burning but also adds to the health and productivity of the soil,” he said.

Director research, PAU, Dr AS Dhatt, termed PAU’s Surface Seeder Technology as a cost-effective method for sowing wheat in time without burning paddy residue. He stated that technology offers an efficient and affordable solution for dealing with paddy residue.

Head of agronomy department Dr Hari Ram and agronomist Dr JS Gill said that the benefits of surface seeding include good crop stand with no-lodging, lesser effect of harsh weather conditions, water saving and curtailed use of herbicide application.

So far the varsity has signed 23 MoAs with farm machinery manufacturers for disseminating PAU surface seeding technology at the ground level.

Associate director, technology marketing and IPR cell Dr Khushdeep Dharni said more MoAs will be signed to promote the technology.