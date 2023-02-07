Ludhiana: PCCTU members stage protest seeking revision in government’s policy

Raising hue and cry over the Punjab government’s decision regarding the retirement age of the teachers at aided colleges in the state, teachers of around 30 aided colleges in the district proceeded on a two-hour strike and staged a protest outside the colleges on Monday.

Protesting under the banner of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), the teacher said after the protest, the government has decided to keep the retirement age at 60 but has denied any grants after the age of 58, which will put an additional burden on the college managements which are already facing a financial crisis.

The college teachers abstained from performing teaching duties and raised anti-government slogans, during the protest staged from 11 am to 1 pm.

PCCTU district president Chamkaur Singh, in his address said, the government is not implementing the 7th pay commission for aided college teachers. The government had promised that the problems of aided college teachers will be addressed but nothing has been done so far.

Union member Raman Sharma said, “We demand the restoration of 95 percent grant in aid to colleges instead of 75 percent.”

He added if their demands are not fulfilled the teachers will keep the colleges shut on February 10.