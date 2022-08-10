Ludhiana | PFUCTO stages protest over non-implemetation of 7th pay scale
The Punjab Federation of University College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO) staged a protest, on Wednesday, against the state government over its failure to implement the seventh pay scale of the University Grant Commission (UGC).
The members of PFUCTO, along with the Punjab Agricultural University Teachers’ Association (PAUTA), assembled outside the Thapar Hall and demanded the implementation of the pay scale at the earliest failing which they would intensify the protest.
Harmeet Singh Kingra, president of PAUTA, welcomed the decision of the Himachal Pradesh government to implement the UGC pay scales. “For that matter, Chandigarh administration has decided to break away from the practice of adopting the notification of Punjab. This makes Punjab the only state that has not notified the UGC pay scales,” Kingra said.
