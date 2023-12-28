Ludhiana: PG owner booked for thrashing minor girl

An owner of a paying guest (PG) accommodation was booked after a video of the woman thrashing a minor girl went viral on social media. The police have lodged an FIR against the Harmeet Sood of Gurdev Nagar following the statement of the girl. (iStock)

The District Children Protection Department and the city police rescued the 14-year-old girl from the accommodation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The police have lodged an FIR against the Harmeet Sood of Gurdev Nagar following the statement of the girl.

District child protection officer Rashmi Saini said that she received a video through an NGO “Manukhta Di Sewa”, in which the woman was seen assaulting the girl, which was recorded by some girls who used to live in the house as paying guests. After receiving the information, a raid was conducted in Gurdev Nagar and the girl was rescued.

The officer said that when counselled, the girl said that her father had left her two year ago in the house and had never come again to see her. He never tried to contact her. The girl added that her mother had died, following which her father had married some other woman. The girl was produced before the child welfare committee and she was sent to a care home.

Assistant sub-inspector Mohan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the girl didn’t remember the name of her father, his whereabouts or their address.

A case under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code and section of 14 of the Child Labour Act has been lodged against the accused at the Division number 5 police station.