Ludhiana: Plaques with Cong leaders’ names stolen, vandalised

Miscreants vandalised and stole plaques that carried the names of prominent Congress leaders and councillors in Mullanpur Dakha. The act, residents allege, is not just theft but a deliberate attempt to erase the Congress party’s development legacy in the town. The plaques bore the names of prominent Congress leaders and councillors. (HT Photo)

During the previous Congress regime, then Dakha constituency in-charge Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu had laid several foundation stones to mark key development projects. These included interlock-tile roads in the old and new grain markets and the site on the Mullanpur–Raikot road where fire brigade vehicles were to be stationed. The plaques bore the names of Captain Sandhu, then municipal council president Telu Ram Bansal, and other Congress councillors. Shockingly, these very stones have now been broken and removed by unidentified miscreants.

The stolen plaques were located in sensitive public area —between Shri Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and Mata Mahakali Temple in the new grain market, adjoining the cremation ground and cow shelters. Their disappearance has sparked heated discussions, with locals openly questioning whether the act was politically motivated.

Municipal council president Jaswinder Singh Happy condemned the incident, calling it a “disgraceful and deliberate mischief,” while executive officer Charanjit Singh claimed ignorance of the matter. Residents, however, are not convinced, accusing the authorities of turning a blind eye.

“The foundation stones were a record of who brought development to this town. Stealing them is like trying to wipe out history,” said a local resident, adding that such acts only deepen mistrust among people.