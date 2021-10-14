Ludhiana players bag 30 medals in north zone karate championship

Karate players brought laurels to the district as 30 players won medals, two gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze, at the north zone karate championship organised at Chandigarh University, SAS Nagar, from 8 to 10 October.

The winners were felicitated by the district sports officer, Ravinder Singh at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday.

As many as 500 players from various states of the north zone participated in the tournament.

Thirty-one players from Ludhiana represented Punjab in the championship. The state bagged the second spot in the championship.

General secretary of the Ludhiana district karate association Ashok Chohan said Ludhiana players played a key role in clinching the second spot for the state.

District sports officer Ravinder Singh congratulated the players and the coaches.

Vice-president of the association Rakesh Kumar along with coaches Raju Bharti, Gagandeep Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Chuninda Chauhan, Harkaran Singh, Sahil Kumar were present at the prize distribution function.

Results: Kabir Malhotra and Nikhil won the gold medal.

Vidhi Gulati, Chuninda Chohan, Sahil Kumar Harmanveer Singh, Gursahib Singh, Sahajleen Kaur, Vivaan Jindal, Rihan Malhotra and Mahesh Kumar Kanda clinched the silver medal.

Kanishk Gupta, Ayansh Nitin Kataria, Tanush Lekhi, Magar Singh, Hunar Goswami, Arhaan Malhotra, Parth Goswami, Paramvir Singh, Rishit Bhatia, Mohit Kumar Kanda, Uttkarsh Jain, Arth Antwal, Hiya Sarkar, Inayata Arora, Anushka Antwal, and Shatakshi Singh won the bronze medal.