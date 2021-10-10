Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police arrest five men for hatching conspiracy to robbery
Ludhiana police arrest five men for hatching conspiracy to robbery

Ludhiana police arrested five men from a vacant plot on Saturday while they were hatching a conspiracy to rob an ATM
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sahnewal police arrested five men from a vacant plot in Kanganwal on Saturday while they were hatching a conspiracy to rob an ATM. Sharp-edged weapons, two stolen motorcycles and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rajinder Kumar of Ram Nagar, Vikas alias Kekda of Prem Nagar, Ranbir Singh alias Bunty of Jaspal Bangar village, Shiv Kumar alias Shiva of Dhillon Chowk and Ashish Kumar of Mahadev Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused are involved in vehicle lifting and snatching and also robbed labourers returning from factories of their mobile phones and cash.

He added that Shiva is the kingpin of the gang and is already facing trial in two cases of snatchings and burglaries. Rajinder and Ranbir have also been booked in four cases of snatchings and burglaries.

A case under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said the accused are drug addicts and committed crimes to fund their addiction.

