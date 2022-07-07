Ludhiana police asked to speed up probe into cases of sexual assault against children
Additional director general of police (ADGP), community affairs division and crime against women, Gurpreet Deo on Wednesday directed the local police to speed up investigation into cases of sexual assault on minors and told them to file chargesheets in such cases within two months after cases are registered.
The ADGP held a meeting with officials of the child and women cell and investigation officers dealing with cases lodged under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Police Lines. The officials were asked to deal with such cases more sensitively and keep a check on their progress.
Police officers said that in many such cases, victims belong to migrant families and leave for their ancestral village before completion of investigation, which affected the cases.
The ADGP also reviewed the working of crime against child and women cell and spoke to women police officers about the problems they are facing on duty.
Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Saumya Mishra said that the cell has already disposed off at least 3,367 cases till date.
Mishra added that in the first seven months of 2022, the child and women Cell has received at least 3,134 complaints regarding matrimonial issues. They also took up 1,209 pending complaints. In 1,382 cases, the couples were reunited and in 572 of them, the complainants and recipients came to compromise. In 109 cases the police lodged FIRs.
-
Congress’ Chandigarh unit protests hike in LPG prices
Congress's UT unit on Wednesday organised a protest against the hike in liquefied petroleum gas price by the Union government. Protesters commenced a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Sector 33, but were stopped by police, who put up heavy barricades just as the march began. 75% emerging diseases zoonotic: Mohali civil surgeon Mohali Government health institutions across the district observed World Zoonosis Day on Wednesday.
-
Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured
Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained. Panic gripped the villagers after they heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot. Station house officer at Meharban police station, Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, said the incident took place at around 6.30pm.
-
PU seeks start-up, innovation proposals from students
In a bid to promote incubation and provide necessary support for their innovation ideas, Panjab University has asked all its departments to invite proposals from students on innovation ideas and start-ups for the purpose. The communication was issued by the varsity's office of dean university instruction to all the department heads. The step may also help the varsity perform better in the forthcoming round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation.
-
Ambala gangster Mohit ‘Mental’ lands in police net
Gangster Mohit Kumar of Ambala's Naraingarh town was arrested by a Crime Investigation Agency-1 team near Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of a police witness in 2019, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on Wednesday. Police had put out a reward of ₹1 lakh for information to aid Mohit's arrest. The accused was presented before a court and was sent to seven days of remand, a police spokesperson said.
-
Shuttle service from main entrance to OPD on cards to ease PGI rush
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is planning to initiate various steps to manage the patient rush and their attendants at the institute. Besides planning to turn vacant areas into temporary parking lots, the institute also plans to deploy free shuttle buses and e-rickshaws at the entrance gate so that people can travel from the main gate to the out-patient department (OPD) building.
