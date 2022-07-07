Ludhiana police asked to speed up probe into cases of sexual assault against children

Additional director general of police (ADGP), community affairs division and crime against women, Gurpreet Deo on Wednesday directed the local police to speed up investigation into cases of sexual assault on minors and told them to file chargesheets in such cases within two months after cases are registered.

The ADGP held a meeting with officials of the child and women cell and investigation officers dealing with cases lodged under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Police Lines. The officials were asked to deal with such cases more sensitively and keep a check on their progress.

Police officers said that in many such cases, victims belong to migrant families and leave for their ancestral village before completion of investigation, which affected the cases.

The ADGP also reviewed the working of crime against child and women cell and spoke to women police officers about the problems they are facing on duty.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Saumya Mishra said that the cell has already disposed off at least 3,367 cases till date.

Mishra added that in the first seven months of 2022, the child and women Cell has received at least 3,134 complaints regarding matrimonial issues. They also took up 1,209 pending complaints. In 1,382 cases, the couples were reunited and in 572 of them, the complainants and recipients came to compromise. In 109 cases the police lodged FIRs.

