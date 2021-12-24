Ludhiana police book NRI for polygamy

An NRI has been booked polygamy and marrying a city woman without revealing his two prior marriages to her.

The accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh of Uttarakhand, his father Varinderjit Singh, mother Sukhvir Kaur, brother Kanwardeep Singh and fourth wife Avinash Kaur. Akashdeep also has a one-year-old daughter with Avinash.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mona Singh of Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana, who is mother of the victim Jannat Singh.

In her complaint, she said stated that she found Akashdeep through the matrimonial column of a newspaper on May 25, 2014. On January 25, 2015, Akashdeep and Jannat got married.

From February 27, 2015, the couple had started living together in a rented accommodation in Seattle. Akashdeep Singh had taken $36,770 from Jannat’s sister and father for paying the rent. Akashdeep had also mortgaged Jannat’s jewellery without her consent.

Mona stated that her daughter found out that Akashdeep was married twice before her, but he had concealed it from her. When she objected to it the accused started harassing her.

Mona Singh further added that on December 20, 2019 Akashdeep had solemnised a marriage with Avinash Kaur and had a one-year-old daughter with her. She had filed a complaint to the police on June 5, 2021. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation conducted by the joint commissioner of police (JCP).

A case under Sections 406, 420, 494, 498A and 120-B of IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 5 police station. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.