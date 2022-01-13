Ludhiana police conduct checking at railway station ahead of Punjab assembly elections

To instil a sense of security among voters besides strengthening law and order ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, Ludhiana police on Wednesday conducted a thorough checking at the railway station. Deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa, who was leading the checking, said they are fully geared up to maintain peace so that the polls can be conducted seamlessly. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh Shetra was also present during the checking.

The DCP revealed that several companies of para-military forces have arrived in the city and anti-riot police have also intensified checking and other safety measures. In days to come, more companies of CRPF and ARP teams will reach the city, said the DCP, adding that free, fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of assembly polls will be ensured at all cost.

He added that joint teams of paramilitary forces along with Ludhiana police will be deployed for patrolling, besides foot marching, especially in vulnerable areas as part of confidence-building measures.