Ludhiana: Police give lessons on use of CARE stations

The first-of-its-kind CARE stations installed by the Ludhiana police at 10 different locations in the city to assist people with emergency relief is still to pick up pace, prompting the police to reach out to locals and impart lessons on the functioning of the facility. A police official explaining locals the functioning of a CARE station in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The police have received at least 50 calls from all 10 care stations in the last six days. However, most of the calls were test calls.

To improve the utilisation of the facility, the police officials are teaching people to use the technique. The police stations concerned and patrolling parties have been asked to give demonstrations of the CARE (Connect for Assistance and Relief in Emergency) station to people to avail police help. The locals have been asked to assist the people in need with the care stations.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that this project is aimed at serving the people during any kind of emergency situation under the safe city project. The department would increase the number of care stations in near future.

As the festival season is around the corner, the care station would prove to be a great help for the people in need.

Currently, the care stations have been installed in Ghumar mandi, Clock tower, Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal, Sarabha Nagar Market, Feroze Gandhi Market, Tuition Market in Model Town, Gill Chowk, Bhuriwala Gurudwara Sahib in Haibowal, Jalandhar Bypass Bus Stop and Samrala Chowk.

The commissioner added that people in need can avail the police help by just pressing a button installed on the machine. The machine would connect the person to the police control room. The response time is a maximum of 3 minutes.

Shubham Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said that they are closely monitoring the calls received from care stations. In case of snatching of mobile, the victims used to seek help from commuters to make a call to the police control room to report the matter. By using the care station, the police would track the location of the caller along with CCTVs footage of the location automatically.

