Ludhiana police: Heroin seized recently was sourced from Pak

Kanwarpal Singh, alias Mintu, of Ashok Nagar, who was arrested for possessing 5-kg heroin on December 26, had sourced the contraband from Pakistan, the police said on Saturday. An investigation by the CIA staff-1 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate revealed that the drug handed over to the accused near the Wagah border. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Investigation) Shubham Agarwal disclosed that Kanwarpal Singh contacted Pakistani smugglers on December 21 to arrange the consignment. The accused coordinated with the smugglers through a Ludhiana-based intermediary, named Sam, who facilitated the connection. Sam is yet to be arrested. The consignment was delivered at some place 2 km from the Wagah border. Kanwarpal admitted that he collected the heroin and transported it to Ludhiana.

The DCP added that following the tip-off, the CIA staff 1 on December 26 apprehended Kanwarpal in the Khajur Chowk area of Ashok Nagar. During the arrest, 255-gm heroin was recovered from his possession. Further interrogation led to a raid at his residence in street number 5, Ashok Nagar, where an additional 4.755-kg heroin was seized.

DCP Agarwal emphasised the transnational nature of the operation, highlighting how Kanwarpal leveraged connections with Pakistani smugglers to smuggle heroin into India. This incident underscores the critical threat posed by cross-border drug networks operating along the Punjab border.

“Kanwarpal was previously booked under the NDPS Act in November 2022 and had been out on bail since December 10, 2022. His recent arrest has led to a renewed investigation into his activities. Police are also looking into properties, vehicles and other assets purchased by him and his family using proceeds from drug trafficking. These will be attached to the case under legal provisions,” said the DCP.

“The accused has been remanded to police custody for two days. Investigators are confident that further questioning will lead to additional revelations about the smuggling network,” he added.