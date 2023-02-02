Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Police imposter among 3 booked for duping family of 9 lakh

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 11:02 PM IST

The accused, imposing as police, took ₹9.60 lakh in cash from the family, but neither secured jobs for them nor returned the money

A police imposter, along with his two accomplices, allegedly duped a family of Turmuri village in Khanna of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.60 lakh on the pretext of helping them get jobs. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A police imposter, along with his two accomplices, allegedly duped a family of Turmuri village in Khanna of 9.60 lakh on the pretext of helping them get jobs.

Police said that the accused had promised to help three members of the family get jobs in the railway department.

The Sadar Khanna police lodged an FIR under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 472, 473, 474 and 120 B of the IPC after investigating the matter for four-and-a-half months against the three accused.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the victim had filed a complaint on September 19, 2022.

The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh, his father Mehal Singh of Tibbi Kalan village, Mamdot in Ferozepur and Bharpur Singh of Bharpurgarh village of Amloh.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Karnail Singh of Turmuri village of Khanna. The complainant said that he came in contact with Surjit and Mehal, who further introduced him to Bharpur, who claimed that he is a senior police officer and he has links in every government department.

Karnail said that the accused promised him that they can help him in securing jobs for his two daughters Sandeep Kaur, Pawanpreet Kaur and nephew Gurwinder Singh.

The accused took 9.60 lakh in cash from him, but neither secured jobs for them nor returned the money.

Thursday, February 02, 2023
