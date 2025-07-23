Ludhiana: Police link two firing incidents, investigation on

Police on Tuesday brought two gangsters from separate jails on production warrant in connection with the Jawahar Nagar firing case, and are now probing possible links between this case and the recent Sham Nagar firing incident, in which one person was killed. The police are also probing how the gangsters managed to pass instructions to their aides while in jail. (HT Photo)

The accused — Sukhwinder Singh alias Moni, a notorious gangster lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail, and Darpan, who was in Patiala Jail — were produced in court and have been sent to two-day police custody for interrogation.

According to Division Number 5 police officials, both were named in the July 15 Jawahar Nagar firing case. Three other accused, including two shooters and a juvenile, have already been arrested in connection with the case. The arrested men reportedly confessed that they were directed by the jailed gangsters to open fire at the residence of Kanwaljit Kumar. The motive was allegedly to intimidate Kanwaljit, who is due to testify in court against Moni and others in the murder case of his brother, Harjinder Singh alias Jindi.

The investigation has taken a new turn after another firing incident took place late Sunday night in Sham Nagar. In that case, Manav, son of the deceased Harjinder Jindi and nephew of Kanwaljit Kumar, allegedly shot and killed a man named Rohit from Haibowal. Police said Rohit was also armed but could not retaliate.

“Initial findings indicate that Rohit, along with two aides, may have been planning to threaten or attack Manav — once again, to pressure Kanwaljit Kumar into withdrawing his testimony. That testimony is scheduled for July 24,” said the official.

The police are also probing how Moni and Darpan managed to pass instructions to their aides while in jail. Their phone and visitor records are under scrutiny.