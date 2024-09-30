Ludhiana police nabs gangster Neutron’s father for sexually harassing, threatening woman

The police on Sunday arrested the father of the notorious gangster Sagar Neutron for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening a woman, officials aware of the development said. Sagar Neutron, a ‘Category A’ gangster, is facing trial in at least 18 cases registered in Ludhiana and Uttar Pradesh (HT File)

The arrest of Jameshpal alias Jassa comes almost 40 days after the notorious criminal, classified as a ‘category A’ gangster was nabbed by the police.

According to a complainant filed by the woman, the accused suspected that she was passing information about gangster Neutron and his aides to the police. The accused was reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident, officials said.

The 40-year-old woman , a resident of Flower Enclave, said she went to LIG flats late on Saturday night.

The complainant alleged that the accused, who is their neighbour, turned up there and intercepted her way.

She added the accused sexually harassed her and as she objected and raised an alarm, the accused thrashed her.

She said the accused fled from the spot while threatening her.

Dugri station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Hamraj Singh said the police registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) soon after receiving the complaint.

He added that the accused was arrested within hours of the case being registered.

Locals had instigated accused, says SHO

The SHO said some the locals had instigated Jameshpal, telling him that the woman was passing information of Neutron and his aides to police.

Gangster, wife, brother already lodged in jail

Gangster Sagar Neutron’s wife and brother are already lodged in jails in separate cases. Neutron is facing trial in at least 18 cases, including murder charges.

His brother was arrested with illegal weapons.

In a joint operation with counter intelligence unit from Uttar Pradesh, the local police had arrested Neutron, who was later granted bail in March 2024. In a video posted on social media, the accused had threatened police to wage a war by smuggling weapons.

Police found Neutron’s links with jailed gangster Boota Khan alias Bagga Khan.

After availing bail, Neutron and his aide had attempted to murder a family in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar in April. A case registered at Dugri police station on. Murder charges were added after an elderly woman succumbed. His wife was arrested in connection with the case.

After the incident, four more cases were registered against Neutron and his aides in July, in Ludhiana and UP. He was also allegedly involved in a carjacking in UP in July.

On July 7, his three aides opened fire at a house.

On July 12, police arrested four members of his gang.

On August 1, the Khanna police arrested four members of his gang for opening fire outside a college.