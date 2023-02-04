Ludhiana: Police say Deepak Goyal procured illegal weapons from Panipat-based man

Four days after the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter Deepak Goyal of Malaud, the Khanna police found that the accused had procured illegal weapons through a Panipat-based man named Manu. The police on Friday arrested his aide, Yadwinder Singh of Ghudani Khurd village, and recovered two more weapons from his possession. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also sought information from the Khanna police in the case.

Yadwinder produced an arms licence, but the police found it to be fake. The police said Parminder Singh, alias Pindro, a former sarpanch from Saharan Majra village, and Akashdeep Singh, both of whom were arrested with illegal weapons, were closely associated with Goyal. They also have a connection with the Davinder Bambiha gang. A total of nine illegal weapons have been recovered from all the accused so far and the police expect more recoveries.

The AAP MLA from Payal constituency, Manwinder Singh Giaspura on Friday while addressing a press conference said Goyal had joined the party during the assembly elections. As he was arrested for possessing illegal weapons, the party will not support him. He said the police should take stern action against Goyal.

Inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana Zone) Kaustubh Sharma said the NIA had sought details in the case from the police. He added that more arrests are expected.

Goyal was arrested by the Khanna police on Tuesday for possessing illegal weapons. A total of five weapons were recovered from him. According to the police, he was planning to eliminate a local leader of Payal sub-division following an old rivalry.