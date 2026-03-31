Ludhiana police suspect Congress leader killed over land dispute

A day after the murder of Congress block president Parminder Tiwari, who was brutally killed near Hadian village in the Machhiwara area, the police have claimed to identify the accused. The police suspected a land dispute behind the cold blooded murder. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar. The police have arrested his parents, a brother and a relative for harbouring him. The accused was hatching a conspiracy to kill Congress leader Parminder Tiwari. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the killing was triggered by a dispute over a small chunk of panchayat land measuring around 15 square yards. The accused has been alleged to have held a grudge against Tiwari and the village panchayat of Takhran-Khokhran after an encroachment on the land was removed.

The accused was hatching a conspiracy to kill Tiwari for the past few days. His family was aware about his intentions as he procured an axe and openly threatened to kill, but they did not deter him. According to the police officials after the crime the kin harboured him.

Police said the panchayat, which had the backing of the Congress, was constituted with significant support from Tiwari. Following its formation, Tiwari, along with the sarpanch and other members, had acted against what was described as an illegal possession on panchayat land, reclaiming a portion from the accused. Though a part of the land remained under the possession of his family, the action is believed to have deepened the dispute.

The matter had earlier reached the Machhiwara police station, where arguments were reported between the accused, Tiwari, and panchayat representatives. The accused had also approached the court over the issue, but allegedly continued to nurture resentment.

Confirming the motive, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, City 4) Jashandeep Singh Gill said the murder was the result of this ongoing enmity and that no other angle has emerged so far. “The accused has been identified, and teams are conducting raids to arrest him. Further investigation is underway to identify any accomplices,” he said.

Tiwari owned a private school and had rented income, as he rented out a number of labour quarters to factory workers.

Cong leaders question law & order situation in state

Meanwhile, political tensions escalated as Congress leaders condemned the killing and questioned the law and order situation in the state. Samrala constituency in-charge Rupinder Singh Raja Gill said the party and the bereaved family have decided to withhold the post-mortem and last rites until the accused are arrested.

He described Tiwari as a committed and fearless party worker. He also alleged that the deteriorating law and order situation has left residents feeling unsafe.

As a mark of mourning and protest, shops at Malwa Chowk remained shut, with traders demanding swift justice. Residents have called for a fair and impartial investigation and strict punishment for those involved in the crime.