Ludhiana police witness transfers in top brass

The Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday witnessed major transfers in the top brass.

Gurdial Singh, who was assistant inspector general of police (AIG), counter intelligence, has been transferred as joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations). Vatsala Gupta, who was DCP (headquarters) at Jalandhar, has been transferred as DCP (headquarters) Ludhiana.

Suhail Qasim was ADCP (city 1) at Jalandhar. He has now been transferred as ADCP (city 2) Ludhiana, replacing Balwinder Singh. Rupinder Kaur Sra, who was superintendent of police (SP, special branch), Ludhiana rural, has been transferred as ADCP (city 1), replacing Parminder Singh.

Harkamal Kaur, who was SP (headquarters) in Patiala, has been transferred as ADCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. She has replaced Pragya Jain. Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who was SP, investigation, Moga, has been transferred as ADCP, industrial security and traffic.