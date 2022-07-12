Ludhiana police witness transfers in top brass
The Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday witnessed major transfers in the top brass.
Gurdial Singh, who was assistant inspector general of police (AIG), counter intelligence, has been transferred as joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations). Vatsala Gupta, who was DCP (headquarters) at Jalandhar, has been transferred as DCP (headquarters) Ludhiana.
Suhail Qasim was ADCP (city 1) at Jalandhar. He has now been transferred as ADCP (city 2) Ludhiana, replacing Balwinder Singh. Rupinder Kaur Sra, who was superintendent of police (SP, special branch), Ludhiana rural, has been transferred as ADCP (city 1), replacing Parminder Singh.
Harkamal Kaur, who was SP (headquarters) in Patiala, has been transferred as ADCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. She has replaced Pragya Jain. Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who was SP, investigation, Moga, has been transferred as ADCP, industrial security and traffic.
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 363 new cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh reported 363 new Covid cases and one death on Tuesday, according to the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Lucknow reported 76, Gautam Budha Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 26, Jhansi 19, Maharajganj and Prayagraj 17 each. The death took place in Hardoi, according to the data. The state at present has 2325 active Covid cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2094600 Covid cases and 23548 deaths till now.
First phase of local polls without OBC quota in Maharashtra as SC refuses to interfere
On June 29, the state election commission declared elections for 271 gram panchayats (village councils) on August 4. “The SC has refused to interfere in the gram panchayat polls as their nomination process has already started. It means that 271 gram panchayat polls will be held without OBC quota,” said a senior SEC official, who requested anonymity. Another 9,000 gram panchayats are due for elections by December.
Sena writes to Guv, asks him not to swear-in ministers till SC verdict
In an effort to pre-empt a move by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet to expand, the Shiv Sena wrote to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday stating that since a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 legislators was pending before the Supreme Court, he should not allow the swearing-in of any minister till the apex court adjudicates on the issue.
Kanpur’s Chandrashekhar Azad University receives ‘B’ grade from NAAC
Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, got a B grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Governor Anandiben Patel honoured vice-chancellor DR Singh with a citation for getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation here at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. V-C Singh informed that by getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation, CSAUA&T become the first agricultural and technological university in the country to get the NAAC grading.
Shiv Sena’s outgoing corporator jumps ship, more to desert Thackeray camp
After most of the Shiv Sena corporators in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai joined chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, the outgoing corporators in Mumbai could follow suit. On Tuesday, the former Sena corporator from Dahisar, Sheetal Mhatre, walked into the Shinde camp with her supporters. Sena corporators Samadhan Sarvankar and Yashwant Jadhav are already with Shinde. Of the 14 Sena MLAs in Mumbai, five are with the Shinde faction.
