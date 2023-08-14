Two Ludhiana cops get police medal for meritorious services

Two Ludhiana policemen are part of the 17 cops from the state who have been selected for the coveted police medal for meritorious services. SI Mohinderpal Singh began his career as a constable on October 30, 1987, and over the course of 36 years, he has risen through the ranks due to his unwavering dedication (HT Photo)

Sub-inspector (SI) Mohinderpal Singh and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdeep Singh have been chosen for the award.

ASI Jagdeep, with an ongoing service span of 36 years, joined the police department on December 10, 1987. His impressive track record includes 107 commendable certificates, senior officer recommendations, an outstanding annual confidential report (ACR) and a series of achievements.

Jagdeep’s remarkable contributions include his involvement in vital projects such as the demarcation of police station areas under the Commissionerate. Hailing from Malerkotla district, he assumed the role of assistant head clerk in 2008 and has been an integral part of the police force ever since.

“I believe that the key to success lies in relentless dedication and consistent efforts. My journey has been filled with challenges, but I am honoured to receive this recognition for my service,” Jagdeep said.

Sub-inspector Mohinderpal Singh’s journey in the police department is an embodiment of perseverance and commitment. He began his career as a constable on October 30, 1987, and over the course of 36 years, he has risen through the ranks due to his unwavering dedication.

His journey includes 71 commendable certificates and various accolades. From being a constable in 1987 to attaining the position of sub-inspector in 2019, Mohinderpal’s dedication and excellence have been consistently recognised.

He is now posted as a reader at the commissioner of police office.

“This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our police force. I am humbled by this honor and remain committed to serving our community,” Mohinderpal said.

23 police officials to be honoured

A total of 23 police officials from various wings of the police department, including traffic, PCR, narcotics cell, and security branch are will be honoured on the 77th Independence Day celebrated at SCD Government College here for their exceptional services in maintaining law and order in the city.

Two police officials have been selected for the Chief Minister medal for their exemplary work.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Devinder Chaudhary of the special task force and Inspector Suresh Sharma from the Counter Intelligence Wing have been chosen for this honour.

DSP Devinder Chaudhary’s selection is attributed to his remarkable efforts in recovering ammunition and drugs from various accused individuals.

Inspector Suresh Sharma’s crucial role in solving a major case has earned him the recognition as he played a vital role in cracking the ₹8.49 crore robbery at the CMS office.

Among the awardees, constable Vijay Kumar and senior constable Kuldeep Singh from the PCR have stood out for their work in apprehending accused and recovering contraband under the NDPS Act. Their accomplishments include the arrest of five public offenders in different cases, reflecting their commitment to upholding the law with integrity.

Fifteen personnel from the traffic wing will be honoured during the Independence Day event. The selection process involved a thorough review of the officers’ performance, the ACR reports, and their commendable certificates.

Officials from the Anti-Narcotic Cell will also be honoured for their dedication towards work. Inspectors Mohan Singh, Darshan Singh, constable Rupinder Sharma, and inspector Satnam Singh will be recognised for their efforts in assisting different police stations by apprehending accused involved in NDPS cases.

Inspector Pawan Kumar (Incharge, Security Branch, CPO) and additional inspector Ashwani Kumar (Senior Clerk, CPO) will receive honours for their outstanding work and dedication to their responsibilities.