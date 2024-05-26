Ludhiana: Poll observer checks nakas, directs teams to intensify vigilance

Expenditure observer Pankaj Kumar conducted inspection of check posts set by static surveillance teams (SST) in assembly segments of Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana East, Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South on Saturday night. Expenditure observer Pankaj Kumar inspects nakas in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The nakas were inspected near clock tower, Baba Than Singh chowk, outside Green Land school near Vardhman chowk, Sector 32, ATI chowk, Partap chowk and Quality chowk among other areas. Kumar said the SSTs have been given a task to inspect all small and big vehicles to check the movement of cash, liquor, contraband or any other things which can be used for inducing the voters.

The SSTs are headed by officers with executive magisterial powers and include police officers and videographers to record their activities on a daily basis.

Kumar said apart from cash and liquor, the SSTs were asked to keep a check on sale and transportation of consumer goods, such as utensils and garments. Directions were also issued to intensify integrated nakas by SSTs and excise officials to check illegal sale and movement of liquor during elections.

Nine SSTs have been assigned to each assembly constituency of Ludhiana and these teams are responsible for strict implementation of the model code of conduct.

The expenditure observer asked the teams to perform their duties with dedication to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections.