Ludhiana: Posh colony left high and dry as water crisis enters Day 11

Despite grand pronouncements of improved water infrastructure by authorities and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, residents of Dugri Phase-3 GLADA Colony, a supposedly upscale area of Ludhiana, are enduring their tenth day without a reliable water supply. Frustration is boiling over as residents accuse the administration of ignoring their repeated pleas for help. Residents are questioning why the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) continues to levy charges for water supply when the service is not being provided. (HT Archive)

The irony is stark: while the state government champions its canal water supply project aimed at enhancing water facilities city-wide, those in this “posh” locality are grappling with an acute shortage. Locals express that their lives have become a daily struggle, with no lasting solution in sight despite numerous complaints lodged with area MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, the Municipal Corporation, councillors, and various concerned officials.

Residents decry ‘deaf ear’ from officials

“Can anyone survive without water for 10 days?” a desperate resident questioned, casting doubt on the effectiveness of local leadership. While MLA Sidhu claims to have inaugurated new tubewells and is in the process of installing more to augment supply, the reality on the ground in Dugri Phase 3 tells a drastically different story. Residents allege a consistent pattern of their concerns being dismissed, not only by officials but also by their newly elected councillor, Yuvraj Singh, who they claim has not returned to the area since his election victory.

“Before elections, promises were made, but now even phone calls are not answered,” lamented another resident, echoing the sentiment of betrayal felt by many voters. Adding to their woes, numerous households have reportedly spent upwards of ₹5,000 from their own pockets to inspect and replace their individual water connections, yet the fundamental issue persists. Residents report that even when water does trickle through, it is sporadic and unreliable – a problem that has plagued them for the past six months.

Sanjeev Gupta, a deeply frustrated local resident, shared his ordeal: “For the past ten days, we’ve been struggling with a complete lack of proper water supply in our area. Every time we register a complaint, instead of a tangible solution, we are met with a litany of excuses. I have already spent a significant ₹15,000 of my own money to purchase water pipes and electric motors, yet the core problem remains unresolved. Following our protest today, they finally dispatched a water tanker, but it is woefully insufficient to meet the needs of the entire colony. We are left fighting for the most basic of amenities.”

Nahar Singh, another resident, voiced his disbelief, stating, “This is a GLADA colony, a fully developed and extremely expensive area to reside in. Yet, we are deprived of a proper, consistent water connection.”

GLADA colony’s parks also suffer neglect

Adding insult to injury, residents are questioning why the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) continues to levy charges for water supply when the fundamental service is not being provided. Furthermore, the neglect extends beyond water, with the colony’s green spaces also suffering. Residents point out that the four parks within the colony, established by GLADA in 2011 for those displaced by the Missing Link 200-foot Road construction, are in a deplorable state.

“There are four parks, but none have any grass, benches, or even basic streetlights. We haven’t seen a gardener or a sanitation worker in these parks for the last three months,” another concerned resident revealed, highlighting a broader sense of administrative neglect in this once-promising colony. The residents of Dugri Phase-3 now wait with bated breath, hoping their voices will finally be heard and their basic right to water will be restored.