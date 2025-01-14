Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Posing as employer, fraudsters take away 1L

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 15, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The fraudster, using WhatsApp messages, tricked the victim into purchasing Apple gift vouchers worth ₹1 lakh under the pretext of gifting them to clients

A Sarabha Nagar resident lost 1 lakh to an imposter who posed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the IT company where he worked. The fraudster, using WhatsApp messages, tricked the victim into purchasing Apple gift vouchers worth 1 lakh under the pretext of gifting them to clients.

The police have registered an FIR on Tuesday after a preliminary inquiry. (HT File)
The police have registered an FIR on Tuesday after a preliminary inquiry. (HT File)

Victim Sahil Goyal said that Jeff Moyer, the CEO of his company, resides in the United States. On March 24, he received a WhatsApp message from a US-based number with Jeff Moyer’s profile picture. The sender, claiming to be the CEO, stated he was in a meeting with India-based clients and urgently needed Apple gift vouchers worth 5,000 each.

“I purchased 20 vouchers totaling 1 lakh, believing the sender was our CEO. The requests for more vouchers raised my suspicion as our company communicates using an official application, not WhatsApp,” Goyal said.

Upon contacting the CEO through the official communication platform, Goyal discovered that Jeff Moyer had not made any such request. He also attempted to redeem the vouchers himself but found that the accused had already redeemed them.

The fraud occurred on March 24, 2024. The police registered an FIR on Tuesday after a preliminary inquiry. Inspector Jatinder Singh, SHO of the cyber crime police station, said Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code have been slapped on the unidentified culprits.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On