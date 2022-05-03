Ludhiana | Posing as passengers, 3 men carjack taxi
Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle and ₹2,000 cash after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday.
An FIR against unidentified accused has been registered following the complaint of Manjit Singh, 23, of Fazilka.
Manjit said he operates from a taxi stand in Landran. On Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana.
After reaching Ludhiana around 10pm, the accused asked him to take them to Ladhowal area as they wanted to meet someone.
“When we reached near an amusement park in Ladhowal, the accused asked me to take a turn towards an isolated area. They then asked me to step out of the car, stating that they would kill me if I don’t do as I was told. They snatched ₹2,000 cash from me before speeding away with my car,” said the driver who informed the police after they left.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (act done by several men with common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at Ladhowal police station. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.
Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors' kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.
Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail
A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.
Power panel meets as demand hits record for 1st week of May
The Capital's peak power demand rose to 6,194 MW -- the highest ever for the first week of May -- on Monday as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission took a slew of measures to ensure there are no procedural delays in procurement of power. DERC has relaxed several rules related to procurement of electricity to avoid delays on the part of the power utilities.
Buddha Nullah cleaning project based on faulty report, will lead to loss of public money: MLA Gurpreet Gogi
MLA Gurpreet Gogi said that the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project will prove to be a waste of public money as it based on a faulty report. The MLA said the project is based on a report tabled by Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board in 2019, which states that 519 MLD (million litres a day) waste flows through the Nullah on a daily basis.
Sacrilege cases: Ram Rahim to appear through video conferencing in all three FIRs
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed that the trial of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be conducted through video conferencing in all three criminal cases registered in 2015 sacrilege incidents in which he has been named as an accused. The three incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were reported in 2015. It ordered that the trial in respect of Ram Rahim will continue through video conferencing.
