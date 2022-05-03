Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Posing as passengers, 3 men carjack taxi
Complainant said that on Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana
After reaching Ludhiana around 10pm, the accused asked him to take them to Ladhowal area as they wanted to meet someone. (HT File)
Published on May 03, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle and 2,000 cash after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday.

An FIR against unidentified accused has been registered following the complaint of Manjit Singh, 23, of Fazilka.

Manjit said he operates from a taxi stand in Landran. On Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana.

After reaching Ludhiana around 10pm, the accused asked him to take them to Ladhowal area as they wanted to meet someone.

“When we reached near an amusement park in Ladhowal, the accused asked me to take a turn towards an isolated area. They then asked me to step out of the car, stating that they would kill me if I don’t do as I was told. They snatched 2,000 cash from me before speeding away with my car,” said the driver who informed the police after they left.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (act done by several men with common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at Ladhowal police station. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.

Tuesday, May 03, 2022
