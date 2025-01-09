Ludhiana: Power supply hit amid contractual workers’ strike

The power supply in several areas witnessed major disruptions amid contractual staff’s strike on Thursday. Hundreds of linemen and assistant linemen, employed on contract as complaint handling bikes (CHB) and complaint handling wagons (CHW), protested at the PSPCL head office in Ludhiana under the call of Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers’ Union, demanding safety gears. Contractual workers during a strike outside the PSPCL’s Ludhiana head office on Thursday. (HT photo)

Among the affected areas were five divisions across Ludhiana, such as Aggar Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Chhawni Mohalla, City Centre, Giaspura and other neighbouring areas, including Khanna, Ahmedgarh and Mullanpur, protesters said.

The protesting workers, responsible for addressing power complaints, alleged that the corporation was pushing them to work on high tension power lines of 11 KV without safety gears and protection equipment, putting their lives at risk. Also, the corporation is not making the contractor (Sandha and Company), liable for not ensuring safety and well being, they added.

Union leader Jaswinder Singh explained, “We have no objections to working on high tension lines, but the PSPCL must provide the safety gear promised in our contracts. Our concerns were not addressed in meeting with chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans, held on January 8 and 9, forcing us to strike.”

The union pointed out that during the last paddy season, 23 workers lost their lives due to a lack of proper safety measures. Despite clear directives from the Punjab cabinet sub-committee in October 2024, the PSPCL has yet to enforce safety protocols, continuing to put workers at risk.

Meanwhile, the PSPCL central zone, Ludhiana, in a statement issued on January 9, claimed the strike was partially fueled by the dismissal of a contractual worker accused of taking bribes. The PSPCL accused the CHB workers of delaying complaint resolutions, causing public inconvenience. The corporation, however, assured uninterrupted power supply with the help of regular workers.

Jaswinder Singh further stated that the meeting between union representatives and PSPCL officials on January 9 ended without resolution, extending the strike on January 10.