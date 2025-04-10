Ludhiana: PPCB chief inspects Buddha Nullah cleanup efforts in Bhukhri Khurd

The village of Bhukhri Khurd, located along the banks of Buddha Nullah, has become the central focus of activities concerning the cleaning of the river. Adarsh Vij, chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), and GS Majithia, member secretary, along with other officials from the board, visited Bhukhri Khurd for a high-level inspection, on Wednesday afternoon. During the visit, Parminder Kaur Banga, president of NRI Sabha, Punjab, appealed to overseas Punjabis to support MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is dedicated to cleaning the rivers and streams that are considered the heritage of Punjabis. Balbir Singh Seechewal with others at Budda Darya in Ludhiana on Wednesday, April 09, 2025. (Photo Hindustan Times) (HT)

Banga expressed that with the clean water flowing in Budha Nullah near Bhukhri Khurd, aquatic life would also return to the river. Vij mentioned that it was a major challenge to remove the cow dung from the dairy farms near Bhukhri Khurd, which was previously polluting the river. He highlighted how Seechewal has set an example by managing the cow dung, which can be used to produce vermi-compost, enhancing soil fertility. He claimed that this vermi-compost, often referred to as “black gold,” would reduce the use of chemical fertilisers.

Banga remarked that the name of Bhukhri Khurd would always be remembered for its significant role in the ongoing service efforts under the leadership of Seechewal. She mentioned that the contribution of overseas Punjabis was crucial in setting up the Seechewal model, which is operational in over 250 villages.

Seechewal, after taking dip in the clean water flowing through Budha Nullah, said that this marked the beginning of the end of pollution in Budha Nullah. The total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water was measured at 156. He assured that in the coming days, clean water would flow all the way to Sangat Ghat. Seechewal also explained that decades-old silt was being removed from the river. The sarpanch of Bhukhri Khurd, Satpal Singh, invited the community to visit the village for a historical bath on the occasion of Baisakhi.