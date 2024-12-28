Ludhiana: Practice affected, say athletes amid Diljit concert preparations

Amid the preparations for issuing entry tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s December 31 musical concert at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), which began at the multipurpose complex on Thursday, local athletes practising on the premises are being inconvenienced due to the disruption caused by the arrangements. Eagerly waiting for the finale of Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour, his fans, who have already purchased the tickets online, will be given printed slips on December 29 and 30. Preparations have begun at the multipurpose hall ground to make physical tickets available for Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Ludhiana on December 31. (HT Photo)

The multipurpose complex, a critical training area for city gymnasts, judokas and volleyball players, is now occupied by ticketing infrastructure, forcing many sports activities to halt. This has concerned those preparing for the upcoming tournaments. The 96th Open Athletics Meet, scheduled to kick off at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday, faces logistical hurdles. The stadium relies on the multipurpose complex ground for simultaneous events and player warm-ups.

“Players warm up at the complex ground before heading to the stadium for their main events. Shot-put and other events are also shifted here when needed. With the ground now occupied, this arrangement is impossible and it will disturb the entire process,” explained Prem Singh, general secretary of the District Athletics Association.

The expected arrival of thousands of fans for ticket collection has sparked safety worries among coaches and players. A gymnast noted the impact on younger athletes, saying, “Heavy traffic and crowd will make it unsafe for young players, some as young as six, to come to the complex. To avoid this chaos, we might have to skip training altogether for a few days.”

Ginny, a 19-year-old judoka who trains at the multipurpose hall, highlighted the long hours of preparation at stake. “We train for two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. With so many people and vehicles flooding the complex, it will be too dangerous, especially for young children,” she said.

International-level judoka Jatin added, “The sub-junior state championship is just a few days away. Warm-up, exercise and even regular training will be impossible now. This ground is used by judokas, volleyball players, gymnasts and others. If the concert is at the PAU, the ticket arrangements should have been made nearby, not here.”

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh defended the arrangement, stating, “The district administration directed us to allow the setup at the multipurpose hall ground. Since holidays are ongoing, very few players are getting training here currently. I haven’t received any official complaint from coaches or players till now.”