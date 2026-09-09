Ludhiana: Pregnant woman strangled to death, husband held for murder

A man has been arrested for strangling his three-month-pregnant wife to death at their house in Burj Littan village of Sudhar in Ludhiana on Tuesday, police said. His father and grandfather have also been booked in connection with the murder. Harpreet Kaur, the victim

According to the victim’s kin, the deceased, Harpreet Kaur, 22, had married Jaspreet Singh on September 27, 2025. Her maternal uncle, Darshan Singh, alleged in his complaint that she had been subjected to dowry-related harassment by her husband and in-laws soon after the marriage. He said Harpreet had spoken to him several times over the phone about the alleged harassment.

Jaspreet, who plays kabaddi in local matches, was arrested by Sudhar police after receiving a complaint from the victim’s family. His father, Jagdeep Singh, and grandfather, Naginder Singh, have also been booked in connection with the case.

According to Darshan, the family received a call from Jagdeep in the early hours of Tuesday, informing them that Harpreet was unwell. The family rushed to the house and found her lying dead on a cot, he said.

Darshan alleged that bruises and strangulation marks were visible on Harpreet’s body, leading the family to suspect that she had been beaten and strangled to death. He further alleged that the accused had fled the spot when they reached his house.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sudhar police station, said, “Police reached the spot after receiving the information and have launched an investigation. An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 85 (dowry harassment) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.”

“The post-mortem report will help establish the exact cause of death and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.