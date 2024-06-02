 Ludhiana: Private hospital to pay ₹3L compensation for ‘negligence’ - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Private hospital to pay 3L compensation for ‘negligence’

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jun 02, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Of the ₹3 lakh to be paid within 30 days, ₹1 lakh would to the minor’s father and ₹2 lakh would be put in a fixed deposit in the name of Mandeep Kaur

The District Consumers Disputes Redressal Forum has directed Singla Hospital, Model Town, and its managing director (MS) Dr Hari Krishan Singla to pay 3 lakh as compensation for “medical negligence” in the treatment of a four-year-old girl.

The commission, headed by president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat, announced the decision in favour of the complainant, Rajinder Singh, father of Mandeep Kaur.

Of the 3 lakh to be paid within 30 days, 1 lakh would to the minor’s father and 2 lakh would be put in a fixed deposit in the name of Mandeep Kaur.

The minor had suffered head pain and was initially treated by Dr Amit Chakraborty at Hans Maternity Home, Jagraon, on May 8, 2017. After three days, she was referred to Singla Hospital without any explanation. At Singla Hospital, she had surgery without prior scans and the family paid 60,000. Her condition worsened and she was then treated at Deep Hospital, Ludhiana, incurring additional expenses of 57,311.

The complainants, the minor and her father, alleged medical negligence and a lack of proper diagnosis at Singla Hospital. They claimed the negligence caused financial loss and mental distress.

The counsel for the accused refuted the allegations and contended that they had adopted the standard operating procedure while treating Mandeep Kaur.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Private hospital to pay 3L compensation for ‘negligence’
